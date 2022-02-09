WATCH: Shaun White Breathes Giant Sigh of Relief After Narrowly Escaping Olympic Disaster

Shaun White proved once again, when the pressure mounts, he gets better, as the legendary American snowboarder narrowly survived the qualifying round for one last chance at an Olympic medal.

The five-time Olympian and three-time gold medalist competed in the men’s halfpipe qualifying round Wednesday in Zhangjiakou, China at the Beijing Olympics. On his first run, White fell while attempting his signature trick, the double McTwist 1260. The blunder put White in 19th place, while the top-12 advance to the medal round.

White, who previously announced the 2022 Olympics would be the final competition of his snowboarding career, needed to ace his second run for the chance to defend his PyeongChang gold medal. And the iconic snowboarder did just that, nailing the entire run including his signature move to score an 86.25 and place fourth in the qualifier.

Just as everyone watching held their breath, hoping to see White survive and advance to one final medal round, the 35-year-old snowboarder admitted he felt the pressure too.

“I had a lot of time to kill [between runs], a lot of thoughts going through my head and a lot of pressure,” White said on NBC. “So I am just so happy that I put that last run down. I’m feeling incredible. You got to fight if you want to get into finals and I did, so I’m very happy.”

“For finals, we’re not holding back,” White added of what will be the final round of his competitive snowboarding career. “Everything we got. For me especially I’m gonna throw everything I got at it and see what happens.”

White, whose first Olympic run came at the 2006 Torino Games, will go for one more gold medal at Friday’s final.

Watch above via NBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com