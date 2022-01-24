Lost in what some are already calling the greatest NFL game ever played is another highlight that is destined for the record books of a different sort … a player demolishing a rogue fan-type record book. Or something.

Bill wide receiver Stefon Diggs laid the wood on a rogue Chiefs fan who moronically thought it would be a lark to interrupt the final minutes of an incredible fourth quarter by running onto the field. Video of that moment was captured by a fan in attendance named Carl Fugate, who originally posted the video above.

The unnamed fan interrupted the game as the Bills were down 26-21 and were coming out of the two-minute warning. As the Bills lined up for what felt like a game-winning drive (what turned out to be just one of many drives that seemed at the time to be a game decider) the broadcast was momentarily interrupted.

As the camera pulled away, Tony Romo said “Whoa, Diggs took off some frustration on [the fan],” as the fan was taken down by security.

Diggs is an All-Pro wide receiver but showed his broad range of football skills by decking the guy as Day-Glo clad security dudes struggled to find order, and eventually drag his ass off the field

The fan interruption evoked for some the cherished and curvaceous 70s sports icon, Morganna the Kissing Bandit, only less curvaceous, less kissing, and well less fun. Also more tackling in this instance for sure.

Watch above via Carl Fugate.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com