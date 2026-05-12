Trump Clobbered in New CNN Poll — Whopping 77% Blame Him For Increased Costs

President Donald Trump got clobbered on the economy in a new CNN poll, with a whopping 77 percent of Americans blaming his policies for increasing the cost of living.

Aside from the occasional outlier — like the “100 percent” MAGA poll that Trump bragged long and hard about — Trump has been showered with an escalating series of bad polls for most of the second term. But things have gotten especially acute since the Iran War began, with soaring gas prices contributing to dissatisfaction with Trump over the economy.

The latest CNN/SSRS poll illustrates the point in graphic terms. Right off the bat, the president reached a new two-term record for disapproval at 65 percent, but managed to avoid his lowest approval number by one point at 35%, beating the low mark he hit on Jan. 9-14, 2021 — days after the Jan. 6 riot.

Trump also hit a new low on the question “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the economy?” at 30 percent approve versus 70 percent disapprove. Among independents, the president’s approval on that question is even lower, at 21 percent.

On inflation and gas prices, Trump earned approval ratings of 26 percent and 21 percent, respectively.

When respondents were asked, “How do you think Donald Trump’s policies have affected the cost of living in your community?” a whopping 77 percent said his policies “Increased the cost of living” — including 81 percent of independents and even 55 percent of Republicans.

Perhaps the unkindest cut of all was the fact that 65 percent of Americans said that Trump “Worsened economic conditions in the country” — a full seven points higher than former President Joe Biden’s worst result on that question.

Democrats have opened up leads over Republicans on several key issues:

When it comes to cost of living, Democrats hold a 9-point advantage. That’s due in part to Republicans’ doubts about their own party: Democratic-aligned adults are 15 points likelier than GOP-aligned adults to say their party could better address the cost of living. Democrats also lead by double digits on trust to handle income inequality, healthcare costs and helping the middle class, with a smaller edge on handling inflation. Republicans are ahead in trust to handle the stock market, with relatively close divides on which party would do a better job of dealing with taxes.

But Democrats hold a slim 3-point advantage over Republicans in overall support for the midterms.

Read the full results and crosstabs here.

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