WATCH: Stephen A. Smith Struggles To Contain Emotions About Surging New York Knicks: ‘I Don’t Give A Damn About Objectivity!’

Stephen A. Smith usually tries to remain objective in his sports analysis and opinions. But when it comes to the New York Knicks, his objectivity gets tossed. ESPN’s premier talent is a fired-up Knicks fan and he doesn’t care who knows it.

“Brooklyn, what?! We coming Max, we coming!” Smith told his First Take co-host Max Kellerman, seemingly inviting New York’s most talented team, the Brooklyn Nets, to a playoff battle.

“Anything’s possible,” Smith said with a glowing smirk after Kellerman pressed him on whether or not the Knicks can make noise in the playoffs.

“I have never sat on this show and raved about the Knicks. Ever,” Smith said before raving about the Knicks. “But now? It’s legit! Are you seeing this? Y’all better recognize! The New York Knicks are coming! They’re coming!”

Monday night, the Knicks clinched their first winning season since 2012-13, and thanks to a 12-1 record in their last 13 games, New York’s heritage basketball team looks destined for the playoffs. While their intra-city rival, the Brooklyn Nets are loaded with unprecedented talent, Smith continued to boast about the Knicks taking over New York.

“If Brooklyn faces the New York Knicks, Kevin Durant better be healthy. He better be healthy, even with Kyrie Irving and James Harden.” Smith said as Kellerman and Molly Qerim rolled their eyes.

“I never engage in fandom, I pride myself on my objectivity,” Smith added. “But right now, I don’t give a damn about objectivity! Kevin Durant better be healthy or the Knicks are taking over New York City!”

Even without a so-called superstar, the Knicks recent hot streak is attracting believers. But once a franchise with championship aspirations, Knicks fans are just ecstatic over the prospect of seeing a playoff team for the first time since 2013.

Watch above via, ESPN

Ed. note: Julius Randle is a legit All-NBA candidate and Derrick Rose is a one-time NBA MVP. It’s also worth noting that the Knicks have the SECOND lowest salary in all of the NBA and have achieved great success not through paying top dollar for big-time free agents, but smart moves that have made the team a legit contender.

