US gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee won gold in the individual all-around event Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 18-year-old gymnast became the fifth straight American to win the competition at the Summer Games. Defending champion and repeat favorite Simone Biles withdrew from the event earlier this week for mental health reasons, leaving a wide open field of competitors. Biles watched and cheered on her teammates from the stands as Lee won the gold medal and her replacement Jade Carey finished eighth in the event.

Lee scored a total of 57.433 points in the event, just enough to top Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who stepped out of bounds twice on the floor exercise. Andrade finished with the silver medal, while Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova earned bronze.

Lee made history this year as the first Hmong American to compete at the Olympic Games and now makes her mark as the fifth straight Team USA gymnast to win gold in the individual all-around event, joining previous winners Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Nastia Liukin and Carly Patterson.

