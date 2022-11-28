WATCH: Terrell Owens Pummels Heckler to the Ground Outside CVS After the Man Threatened a Fan

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens punched a man to the ground after the man allegedly threatened a fan’s life inside a Los Angeles CVS pharmacy.

Owens played 15 seasons in the NFL between the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Owens, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, got into a fistfight with a man on the sidewalk after Owens walked outside of a CVS pharmacy on Saturday night.

Owens told TMZ Sports he stopped by the CVS to shop for a few things when a fan approached him. He and the fan had a friendly and civil conversation before a third man came to the two and began to mock both Owens and the fan.

The man threatened to beat up Owens and the fan, and all three went outside the CVS on the sidewalk. According to a witness, Owens tried to play peacemaker before the heckler took a swing at Owens.

Owens defended himself as the two stood in a boxing stance and circled one another. In one swing, Owens struck the man in the face with a right-handed jab and then swung his right hand back to hit the man again, sending him to the ground.

“Oh, he dropped him!” the man who recorded the fight said.

The shirtless man returned to his feet and continued talking trash to Owens. As Owens inched closer to the man, the man tried to keep his distance, but he continued to yell at Owens.

The man did not try to fight Owens again. The situation was diffused, and Owens walked away.



Watch above via TMZ Sports.

