WATCH: TNT Studio Gets Uncomfortable After Charles Barkley Shames Lakers Superstar Anthony ‘Street Clothes’ Davis for Being Brittle

More frequently known as The Brow or AD, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis now has a third nickname courtesy of Charles Barkley – “Street Clothes.”

“They can’t win this series without Street Clothes,” Barkley told his Inside the NBA co-hosts on TNT Tuesday night.

After a brief, but awkward silence, followed by an uncomfortable chuckle from guest co-host Draymond Green, Ernie Johnson cautiously asked Barkley to elaborate on his new nickname.

“I call him Anthony ‘Street Clothes’ Davis, because he’s always in street clothes.”

Barkley’s analysis might be harsh, but it’s not wrong. Davis missed the Lakers blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night, leaving his Los Angles basketball team one game away from playoff elimination.

The 28-year-old Davis is an elite player when he’s on the court, forming one of the strongest duos in NBA history next to LeBron James, but he struggles to stay healthy. Having played more than 70 games just twice in his nine-year NBA career, injury concerns are an unfortunate reality for Davis and for basketball fans.

Watch above via, TNT

