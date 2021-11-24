WATCH: Tom Brady Finally Hints at NFL Retirement During Interview with Oprah

Tom Brady welcomed Oprah Winfrey to his weekly SiriusXM podcast and although he was hosting the chat, it wasn’t long before Winfrey flipped the script and began asking the quarterback questions.

During the conversation, the billionaire TV host had a breakthrough with Brady, getting the quarterback to admit there’s something he’s looking forward to in retirement.

“Thanksgiving there’s a lot to be thankful for,” Brady said. “But you only get about four hours to enjoy it. Practice usually ends about 1 or 2 pm, you eat about 3:30 and then you’re getting ready for the next day of practice. And then same thing with Christmas.

“So, you know, I’m looking forward to the time when I’m done playing football so that I can have some of those more normal holidays that I had growing up, that were important where the family’s all together.”

For more than a decade, fans and analysts have attempted to predict the end of Brady’s career. Meanwhile the 44-year-old seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback keeps pushing the goalposts further, recently stating that playing at the age of 50 is a realistic possibility. But never getting to fully enjoy the holidays with his family has Brady seeing the brighter side of retirement.

“What are you actually eating at the Thanksgiving table?” Winfrey asked, knowing that Brady’s TB12 method has the quarterback following a unique diet.

“Just like everyone else!” Brady insisted. “That’s the one meal where I’m like, screw it, let’s go for it. And we all get to enjoy it.”

Brady has been suspended for cheating by the NFL, but his infamously strict diet is at least one area everyone thought the quarterback played it by the book.

