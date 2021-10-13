Tom Brady Recalls Partying with Snoop Dogg, Pole Dancers and His 11-Year-Old Son: ‘Best Moments of My Life’

Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, and his 11-year-old son walk into a club – just don’t tell the kid’s mom.

According to the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, he’s shared some wild after-parties with Snoop andn being the cool dad that he is, he allowed his son to partake in the fun. The 49-year-old famed rapper appeared on the SiriusXM show Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray this week to reminisce about some of their partying.

“They don’t know that every Super Bowl that you were a part of in New England, I was at the party,” Snoop said. Brady confirmed, stating the team always requested owner Robert Kraft to have Snoop attend their Super Bowl celebrations.

Being that the Patriots won six Super Bowls, one would expect Brady to be fully aware of what an after-party with Snoop looks like. But the quarterback didn’t hesitate to bring his 11-year-old son along to celebrate his final championship win with the Patriots in 2019.

“It was midnight, it was in our hotel, so we had this little special spot on the stage. Well, Snoop had a pole up and there was some girls, they were clothed,” Brady remembered.

“But at the same time, there was a pole and my son, he had his eyes open and he was listening to music and I said, ‘Jack, cover your eyes.’ He goes, ‘Dad, I’m good. I’m good.’ So it’s two in the morning. And we are having the time of our life and ‘I’m like, holy cow. If he tells his mother, I ain’t gonna see this kid for a long time.’”

Jack’s mother is Brady’s ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan and she did allow her son to attend playoff games with the quarterback during his Super Bowl run in Tampa Bay last season.

“Jack, my nephew Jack in the beanstalk,” Snoop exclaimed, referring to Brady’s son who is now 14-years-old. “That’s the beauty about being a father,” Snoop added. “You get those precious moments.”

A Super Bowl party with the greatest quarterback in NFL history, a rap legend and pole dancers is definitely a “precious moment” that not many 11-year-olds have with their dad.

“It was one of the best moments of my life,” Brady said. “We still talk about it.”

Listen above via SiriusXM

