WATCH: Tom Brady Leads Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Game Winning Drive in Wild Finish During NFL Season Kickoff Game

Leading 28-26, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on the verge of sealing the victory with just under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, but a goal line fumble by Chris Godwin gave the Dallas Cowboys new life.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys capitalized on the Bucs’ mishap, marching into Bucs’ territory, putting their erratic kicker Greg Zuerlein in position for a field goal. Zuerlein’s kick was good, giving Dallas a 29-28 lead over the Bucs in the 2021 NFL regular season kickoff game.

But the Cowboys left too much time on the clock for Tampa Bay and their iconic quarterback Tom Brady.

Few NFL players have been in as many high-pressured, late game situations as the 44-year-old quarterback. With just over 90-seconds remaining in the contest, Brady looked as cool as ever, relying on his old friend and future Hall-of-Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski to enter Cowboys’ territory.

Brady did what the Cowboys couldn’t and dried up the clock before placing the game in the foot of Bucs kicker Ryan Succop. The 34-year-old Succop nailed the field goal, giving the Bucs a 31-29 lead with 2-seconds left in the game. It was not enough time for Dallas to work a miracle.

Brady’s Bucs began their defense of the Super Bowl by winning the first game of the 2021 regular season. No NFL team has won back-to-back Super Bowls since Brady completed the feat with the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

Watch above via NBC.

