WNBA star Liz Cambage absolutely blasted an opposing coach who body-shamed and misrepresented her weight during a game Sunday. The league also responded swiftly, fining Connecticut Sun general manager and coach Curt Miller $10,000, suspending him one game for the incident.

According to an Instagram story posted by Cambage, Miller tried influencing the referee to make a call by remarking something along the lines of “come on, she’s 300 pounds.”

Liz Cambage addressing Curt Miller on IG 👀🍿 #WNBA pic.twitter.com/IRTR7ESROJ — W Lead (@WNBALead) May 24, 2021

The Australian born Cambage, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces, made sure to correct Miller for his body-shaming comment, clarifying that she’s 6’8″, 235 pounds and “very proud of being a big b*tch.”

“If there’s one thing about me, it’s that I will never let a man disrespect me. Ever. Ever. Ever. Especially, a little white one” Cambage said. “To the coach of Connecticut, I’m sorry little sir man I do not know your name, but the next time you try to call out a referee trying to get a call being like, ‘Come on, she 300 pounds,’ I’m going to need you to get it right, baby, cause I’m 6-8, I’m weighing, I just double-checked because I love to be correct and give facts, I’m weighing 235 pounds and I’m very proud of being a big b*tch, a big buddy, big Benz baby. So, don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league.”

“I don’t know if that’s how coaches run, like you try to disrespect women like that from the sideline? You’re so lucky that it was during a game,” Cambage added. “That little man, like little, tiny, where is you? Stop trying to protect your insecurities baby. Pick up the phone, call the psych, because you’re projecting some bullsh*t.”

Cambage is known throughout the league for mixing it up with opposing players. But she says it’s different when the slander comes from a coach, because the player can’t do anything to respond.

Following the backlash, Miller apologized in a statement, acknowledging that his remark did cross the line.

“I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight. I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this,” Miller said.

Miller will serve his suspension Tuesday night, when the Sun continue their west coast trip against the Seattle Storm.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]