Sirius XM’s Chris “Mad Dog” Russo completely botched the names of Twitter CEO Elon Musk and artist Rihanna in a rant about NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

On Monday’s edition of Mad Dog Unleashed, Russo lived up to his nickname with an angry tirade about the late holding call against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry. The Mad Dog argued that Goodell could do more to improve on-the-field product — such as issues improving the officiating, which came under scrutiny after the crucial late flag in Super Bowl LVII.

Russo explained Goodell couldn’t control the storylines about the halftime show, which Rihanna performed, but in typical Mad Dog fashion, the pronunciation-challenged host butchered her name.

“He can’t do anything about Ray-Anna,” Russo said, adding a random “a” to her name and not with a “Ri.”

“Whatever her name is,” Russo said.

He did correct himself, but then proceeded to botch an even easier name. Elon Musk was in attendance at Super Bowl LVII alongside News Corp chair and Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch and the two were shown seated next to one another as the Fox Sports broadcast returned from a commercial break.

“Goodell sitting in his little box with what’s his name, Tusk?” Russo said.

Someone off the microphone was heard correcting him.

“Musk! And Murdoch, who’s 100 years old!” Russo said, of the 91-year-old media titan.

Listen above via Mad Dog Unleased on Sirius XM.

