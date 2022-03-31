Yankees to Air 21 Games Exclusively on Amazon in New York Market, Further Annoying Baseball Fans

Look away Yankees fans as your team agreed to another deal with a streaming service to take more games away from the YES network. This time the culprit is Amazon as it was announced Thursday that the global commerce giant acquired 21 Yankee games to be exclusively shown on Amazon Prime Video.

This comes after the MLB agreed to a deal with Apple to broadcast Friday night doubleheaders exclusively on Apple TV.

The first game on Prime Video will be Friday, April 22, when the Yankees host Cleveland, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

WOW. Nearly 13% of the Yankees’ games this year will be available *EXCLUSIVELY* on Amazon Prime. https://t.co/b2mfsuYkjG — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) March 31, 2022

“The Amazon news may come as a surprise to viewers, but it has been in the offing for years,” Marchand wrote, adding the deal has been in talks since 2019.

Additionally, the Yankees have two Apple TV+ games scheduled in the first 12 Friday nights so expect to do some scrolling around early on in the season if you live in the New York area.

Have no fear though Yankees fans as the YES network is still producing the Amazon games so expect to see Michael Kay and Paul O’Neill, among other regulars, calling most Yankee games this season.

Furthermore, Marchand explained how the Amazon games will only affect those in the Tri-state area. So if you have MLB TV, no need to get Prime Video as well.

The out-of-market Yankee fan, who has https://t.co/MrWSna85wa will still be able to watch these games. As stated in the story, these 21 exclusive Amazon games will be the only way to watch them in the tri-state footprint. https://t.co/rsEVWTmLv1 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 31, 2022

Regardless, this feels like another money-grab for the MLB as commissioner Rob Manfred and the league continue to annoy baseball fans worldwide by having them purchase additional services to watch their beloved teams. Watching sports on TV used to be so simple.

