Bari Weiss Criticizes Journo Bans, Musk Replies Asking What ‘Consequence’ Should Have Been: ‘Real Question’

Elon Musk took a swipe at Bari Weiss on Twitter after the journalist criticized Musk’s recent suspension of numerous accounts belonging to reporters.

In a Friday thread, Weiss accused Musk’s Twitter of having the “same problem” as the the regime before him. Weiss previously worked with Musk to help release part of the Twitter Files, exposing internal communications in the company related to banning accounts.

“The old regime at Twitter governed by its own whims and biases and it sure looks like the new regime has the same problem. I oppose it in both cases. And I think those journalists who were reporting on a story of public importance should be reinstated,” Weiss tweeted.

Musk has taken issue with accounts posting the real time location of people. He responded to the thread from Weiss by asking how she would handle the situation, saying he was with his child when his location was recently revealed.

“What should the consequence of doxxing someone’s real-time, exact location be? Assume your child is at that location, as mine was,” he asked.

He then reiterated the question and got personal.

“Bari, this is a real question, not rhetorical. What is your opinion?” he said.

Musk previously responded to a reporter asking questions about the Twitter suspensions by ditching an interview. This week, Musk joined a Twitter spaces event, but left when a reporter asked why he and others were suspended from his platform.

The suspensions were kicked off after Musk suspended an account that tracks where his private jet goes. He previously claimed he would not suspend the account, but reversed course, declaring posting someone’s real time location violates the platform’s rules.

