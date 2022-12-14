Twitter Suspends Elon Musk Jet Tracker Account That He Claimed He Wouldn’t Ban

Despite Elon Musk’s promise not to take action against the Twitter account that tracks the movements of his private jet, it seems that the account has been banned on the platform.

Jack Sweeney, the man who manages the @ElonJet Twitter account, has been claiming since Sunday that the social media platform has been suppressing his automated account that provides updates on Musk’s flight location. The accusations were published in Sweeney’s own version of the “Twitter Files,” wherein he claims that a Twitter employee informed him that @ElonJet was being shadowbanned with a “severe degree” of limited online visibility.

Screenshots show Ella Irwin VP at Twitter Trust and Safety requesting elonjet to have heavy VF (visibility filtering) pic.twitter.com/ehHJpo4zQR — Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) December 11, 2022

Following his initial accusations, Sweeney published a tweet saying that Twitter seemingly backtracked on suppressing the account.

On Wednesday, however, the account was outright suspended.

It looks like @elonmusk has killed the account that was tracking the location of his jet (using publicly available information) @ElonJet pic.twitter.com/75FDm5eu2M — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) December 14, 2022

The axing of @ElonJet comes after Musk previously expressed his displeasure with the account, but after buying Twitter, he said that he wouldn’t have it banned on the grounds of his belief in free speech.

“My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk,” Musk said at the time.

My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

It is currently unknown if the ban is permanent.

