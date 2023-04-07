Elon Musk Unfollows Twitter Files Hero Matt Taibbi After Reporter Ditches Platform

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has unfollowed Twitter Files reporter Matt Taibbi after the journalist announced he would no longer use the social media platform after it restricted sharing links to content on Substack, where Taibbi writes.

Taibbi said he will ditch Twitter and stick with publishing on Substack, which this week said it will roll out Substack Notes – a forthcoming platform whose look appears similar to Twitter, according to screenshots release by the company. It would seem Musk’s platform regards Notes as a potential threat.

First, some Substack authors started noticing issues with embedding tweets in Substack articles. Later, errors in tweets that have Substack links showed up when Twitter users complained about the first issue.

After noticing the restrictions on Twitter, Taibbi emailed his Substack subscribers that the newsletter platform has become a “hostile rival” to Musk’s social media company.

Due to the decision to side with Substack, Taibbi will not be able to publish any more Twitter Files dumps because one of the conditions of publishing that material was to deliver information in threads.

Musk has not commented on the matter of losing one of the reporters who were viciously questioned when invited to testify on Capitol Hill.

Taibbi and others who were given access to internal Twitter communication in order to produce the Twitter Files were suspected under intense criticism by the majority of the mainstream media and left-wing pundits. The files showed that the U.S. government worked closely with Twitter to censor not only certain individuals but entire topics.

