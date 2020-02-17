Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced he’s donating 10$ billion to start the Bezos Earth Fund, a month after he was shamed online for giving $690,000 to Australian wildfire relief.

“It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals,” Bezos wrote in a statement on Instagram. “I’m committing $10 billion to start and will begin issuing grants this summer.”⁣⁣⁣

“Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet,” he wrote. “I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share. This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world. We can save Earth.”

Bezos, who is worth more than $100 billion, was previously criticized for the amount he donated to the Australian wildfire efforts, which Amazon makes in five minutes according to estimates.

At the time, comparisons were made to metal band Metallica, which gave $750,000, and Kylie Jenner, who donated $1 million.

Bezos made his debut on Forbes’ list of America’s Top Givers of 2018, when he ranked 23rd out of 50.

