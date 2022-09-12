An unmanned Blue Origin rocket exploded shortly after takeoff over Texas Monday, which marked the first in-flight mishap for the Jeff Bezos-owned space travel company.

During a live broadcast of the launch, the rocket exploded while going 693 mph at an altitude of just over 28,000 feet.

BREAKING | Blue Origin suffers a launch failure during the launch of #NS23. The uncrewed mission used the launch-abort system to remove the capsule from the New Shepard Rocket. @CBS12 @blueorigin #abort #launch pic.twitter.com/lY59QGlmtv — Zach Covey (@ZachCoveyTV) September 12, 2022

The flight’s capsule parachuted back to earth intact.

Main chutes out. Blue Origin gets an unplanned test of its escape system. pic.twitter.com/i9lE7Lg8ft — Christian Davenport (@wapodavenport) September 12, 2022

The Associated Press reported:

The New Shepard rocket was barely a minute into its flight from West Texas when bright yellow flames shot out from around the single engine at the bottom. The capsule’s emergency launch abort system immediately kicked in, lifting the craft off the top. Several minutes later, the capsule parachuted onto the remote desert floor. The rocket came crashing down, with no injuries or damage reported, said the FAA, which is in charge of public safety during commercial space launches and landings.

The AP added Monday’s incident was a first for Blue Origin.

The FAA told CNN the company’s flights will be grounded until an investigation into the explosion is complete.

“Before the New Shepard vehicle can return to flight, the FAA will determine whether any system, process, or procedure related to the mishap affected public safety,” someone with the agency said. “This is standard practice for all mishap investigations.”

Blue Origin said on Twitter the explosion was caused by a “booster failure,” and added its escape system worked as designed.

Booster failure on today’s uncrewed flight. Escape system performed as designed. pic.twitter.com/xFDsUMONTh — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) September 12, 2022

