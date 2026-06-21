Trump Admin Denies JD Vance Was Snubbed at Iran Summit After Awkward Video Hits Social Media

It may have looked awkward, but the White House says it wasn’t.

The Trump administration denied social media claims that Vice President JD Vance was snubbed by Qatari representatives during the big peace deal summit he is having with Iranian leaders in Switzerland on Sunday.

That was in response to an X clip posted earlier in the day by Pamela Geller that showed Vance standing and smiling while leaders next to him hugged and kissed — while seemingly ignoring the vice president. Vance then looked a bit annoyed as the leaders lined up next to him.

“Watch Qatar snub Vance,” Geller posted. ” So embarrassing.”

Her clip racked up 2.1 million views on X and was shared by thousands of accounts.

But a U.S. official told The Daily Wire correspondent Mary Margaret Olohan that framing was “complete nonsense.”

The official told Olohan, “The U.S. delegation had just spent hours with the Qataris and there was no need to re-greet someone having just spent hours with. The decision to give statements together before meeting was done impromptu, which is why it wasn’t a staged greeting.”

A U.S. official tells @realDailyWire that this supposed snub is “complete nonsense.” “The U.S. delegation had just spent hours with the Qataris and there was no need to re-greet someone having just spent hours with,” the official says. “The decision to give statements together… https://t.co/y81qMs7wQK — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 21, 2026

That response comes as Vance has been working to hammer out a deal with reps from Iran’s theocratic regime and other countries.

“I’m looking forward to starting the technical talks with the Iranians, the Pakistanis, and the Qataris,” Vance said on Saturday.

He added, “We’re going to hopefully make progress on the nuclear issue, make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue — those are the two big things that I think we’re going to be focused on.”

This isn’t the first time Vance has been sent to negotiate with the Iranians. He went to Pakistan in April — where he was flanked by special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner — but no deal was reached following a marathon 21-hour negotiating session.

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