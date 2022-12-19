NO THANKS: Majority of Twitter Users Vote That Elon Musk Should Step Down As CEO — In His Own Twitter Poll

A majority of Twitter users voted “yes” in a poll posted by owner Elon Musk asking if he should step down as CEO of the social media company.

The final tally showed that 57.5 percent of the 17,502,391 votes wanted Musk to step down as CEO, while 42.5 percent did not.

In tweeting the poll on Sunday, Musk said he would “abide by the results of this poll.”

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

However, Musk had previously said he would not permanently be CEO.

“I frankly don’t want to be the CEO of any company,” Musk told a court last month in a trial related to Tesla, where Musk is also CEO.

Musk has come under fire for controversial moves, including temporarily banning the accounts of several journalists late last week, including left-wing Twitter journo Aaron Rupar, Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, The New York Times’s Ryan Mac, former MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann, and others.

Musk’s justification for the banning was the sharing of an account he banned that tracked Musk’s air travel. He decried this tracking as doxing despite the information being publicly available. The European Union threatened sanctions due to the banning.

After conducting a poll of whether he should restore their accounts, in which most voters said yes, he followed suit.

