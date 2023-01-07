NY Post Reporter ‘Gobsmacked,’ Considering Lawsuit After Musk’s Twitter Files Suggest Adam Schiff Tried to Get Him Banned

New York Post columnist Paul Sperry was “gobsmacked” to read in one of Elon Musk’s Twitter Files releases that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) requested his Twitter account be suspended.

The suggestion about Schiff stems from a recent Twitter Files release by journalist Matt Taibbi. Sperry said he learned his involvement in the files through Taibbi.

Sperry wrote for the New York Post:

I was gobsmacked. This would explain why Twitter could never give me a reason for suspending my account, even though I had broken none of its rules. Schiff, the powerful Democratic chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, made his “request” to ban me through his staff in a November 2020 memo to Twitter. Three months later, in early February 2021, I was kicked off the platform.

Published Tuesday, the internal documents release by Taibbi show Schiff’s office communicating with Twitter and requesting multiple accounts, including one belonging to Sperry, be suspended for “repeatedly” promoting “false QAnon conspiracy theories,” as well as harassment of congressional staff.

According to the documents, Twitter was reluctant to help Schiff, informing him that there was no legitimate reason to suspend all the requested accounts. One of Schiff’s requests was for “any and all content” related to staff members to be removed, to which Twitter said that such wide policing was “not feasible” and not something they do.

Sperry claimed on Thursday he’s considering legal action against Schiff.

DEVELOPING: We are exploring all legal options, including suing @AdamSchiff personally for defamation — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 6, 2023

Sperry claimed in another tweet this week that Schiff’s staff was also “making threats” to his employer about his reporting at the time.

BREAKING: Around the same time Adam Schiff's office was lobbying Twitter to have me banned, Schiff's chief of staff Patrick Boland was making threats to my employer https://t.co/CFjA9fYe6S about my stories exposing Schiff's impeachment whistleblower & his ties to Schiff's staffer — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 4, 2023

Taibbi noted in his thread that Sperry’s account was eventually suspended a few months later.

28.“WE DON’T DO THIS” Even Twitter declined to honor Schiff’s request at the time. Sperry was later suspended, however. pic.twitter.com/9PX2Zw5Nzj — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 3, 2023

At issue for Schiff was a Sperry report for RealClearInvestigations in which Sperry cited Eric Ciaramella as a whistleblower for Schiff.

Sperry recalled:

My reporting cast fresh doubts on Schiff’s claims that the 2019 impeachment process happened organically. The New York Times had already busted Schiff lying about prior contacts with the whistleblower. Initially, Schiff publicly stated his office never spoke with the whistleblower before he filed his complaint against President Trump, when in fact a Schiff staffer had huddled with him, something Schiff’s spokesman Patrick Boland was forced to admit after the Times broke the story.

