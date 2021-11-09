Prince Harry Claims He Warned Jack Dorsey Before Jan. 6 That Twitter ‘Was Allowing a Coup to Be Staged’

Prince Harry claimed Tuesday that he warned Jack Dorsey on January 5 about Twitter being used to stage a coup.

Harry sounded off during the RE: WIRED conference about the toxicity of social media. He talked about the term “Megxit” and said it clearly had misogynistic origins “created by a troll.”

At one point, when asked if he’s ever spoken to Dorsey or Mark Zuckerberg, Prince Harry said, “Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January the 6th, where I warned him that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged.”

“That email was sent the day before, and then it happened, and I haven’t heard from him since.”

"Misinformation is a global humanitarian crisis” Highlights from Prince Harry’s #REWIRED2021 session, where he spoke about working with @AspenInstitute, warning @Jack about a “coup” the day before the Capitol riot, and the journalists who repeat harmful lies invented by trolls. pic.twitter.com/t728fK6Us5 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) November 9, 2021

He talked about the media industry more generally (briefly referencing Succession) and said, “The truth is paywalled but the lies are free.”

“When a lie spreads on social media, it’s dangerous. Of course it is. But when that same lie is given credibility by journalists or publishers, it’s unethical, and as far as I’m concerned an abuse of power.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com