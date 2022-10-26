Spotify Won’t Drop Kanye West’s Music From Its Platform But Users Have Found a Way to Block the Artist Anyway

On Wednesday, the CEO of Spotify announced that the platform would not take any action against Kanye West who has made headlines in the last month for various anti-Semitic comments. However, users are able to block West’s music from appearing on their own accounts.

Daniel Ek, in an interview with Reuters, said that none of West’s content that currently resides on the platform violates their terms of service.

Ek called West’s recent remarks “just awful comments,” but admitted there would be no action by Spotify because “It’s really just his music, and his music doesn’t violate our policy.”

However, if West’s label decided to remove the music from the platform that would be a decision outside of Spotify. “It’s up to his label, if they want to take action or not,” Ek added.

But, for those disappointed in Ek’s decision, there is a way that individual users can rid Kanye West from their lives and music feed.

According to Gizmodo, a simple three-step solution will allow people to protect their playlists and ears from the controversial rapper.

1. Head to Ye’s artist page on Spotify

2. Tap the three dot menu next to the “Follow” button

3. Select “Don’t play this artist”

The move will disable any song from West to be played in the app and prevent the Spotify algorithm from suggesting the artist to you. To some users’ dismay, songs by other artists featuring West may still pop up on their feeds despite the setting being in place.

At this time, according to Gizmodo, Spotify is the only music platform with an easily accessible feature to block an artist.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com