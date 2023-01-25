Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes Denies ‘Regurgitated’ Report Trump is Ending ‘Exclusive’ Deal With Platform

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes shot down a report that Donald Trump is looking to ditch his exclusive agreement with Truth Social in favor of returning to more mainstream social media apps.

Rolling Stone reported Trump is already planning his first tweets and departure from Truth Social in the coming months. His current agreement does not prevent him from posting to other social media sites, but gives Truth Social a six hour exclusivity window.

Nunes joined Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday to react to the report, dismissing it as the same rumors being “regurgitated” by the “swamp” media.

“This is about the 10th time this story has been regurgitated over and over again and it’s kind of a classic lesson in the swamp and how fake news narratives are started,” Nunes said.

The former congressman claimed the report stems from Trump’s 2024 campaign seeking to advertise on Facebook and Instagram.

“That’s only obvious,” Nunes said.

“Is Trump going to end the exclusive with Truth Social?” Bartiromo asked.

“No, of course not,” Nunes said.

The CEO highlighted Trump’s contract points, and complained it’s information he’s repeatedly given the media.

“This is all public knowledge which over and over again we’ve told the press this, that Donald Trump can post on social media if he wants. He has a six hour exclusivity and the president’s very happy with Truth Social as we continue to grow,” Nunes said.

He also blasted the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) during his chat with Bartiromo, accusing them of delaying Truth Social’s efforts to go public and blaming SEC Chair Gary Gensler, a former Hillary Clinton campaign CFO accused by Republicans of being one of the main figures behind pushing conspiracy theories tying Trump to Russia.

“We’ve merged with a SPAC, we’re trying to merge, which is a financing mechanism. The Securities and Exchange Commission, their job is to protect shareholders. Their job is to help in capital formation, but because it’s Trump, they’re not going to allow it to happen.”

