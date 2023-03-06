Twitter Users Outraged as Links, Images Stop Working — And Elon Tweets ‘This Platform Is So Brittle’

Twitter had a weird and frustrating technical glitch Monday, as users experienced problems accessing links to websites and viewing images. Meanwhile, the self-described “Chief Twit” who fired the majority of his staff after buying the company last year complained in a tweet that the platform was “so brittle.”

It’s not completely clear what exactly fell apart with Twitter’s behind-the-scenes technological infrastructure — your friendly neighborhood Mediaite contributing editor is wondering if the entire social media platform is powered by a geriatric hamster attempting to run on a rusty wheel — but for several hours Monday, several Twitter functions were nonfunctional at all.

Any time a Twitter user attempted to click on a link, they were sent to a white screen, blank except for some text that listed an error message that “Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint,” and a link to a page on the Twitter developer site. (Below is a screenshot from my iPhone earlier today when I attempted to click on a Mediaite link in one of our tweets.)

In January, Twitter suddenly cut off access to its application programming interface (API) for a number of popular third-party apps like Tweetbot and Twitterific, and then officially announced in February that it would start charging developers a monthly fee to access the API.

At the time, Twitter owner Elon Musk claimed that the “free API is being abused right now by bot scammers & opinion manipulators,” but many Twitter users lamented the loss of apps they had used for years and questioned how widespread the “bot” problem — a complaint Musk had unsuccessfully raised back when he was attempting to weasel out of his contract to buy Twitter — really was.

Musk responded to one single user’s tweet about the tech problems (a user whose bio brags he was banned from Twitter in 2020 before being “Freed by Elon Musk 2022”) by complaining again about his own company, the very company where he personally made the decision to fire vast swaths of his staff, the very employees who possessed years-long experience and detailed knowledge of the coding and systems that keep the social media platform functioning for millions of users 24 hours a day.

“This platform is so brittle (sigh),” tweeted Musk, promising it “[w]ill be fixed shortly.”

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2023

A few minutes before Musk’s tweet, the @TwitterSupport account had acknowledged a problem was occurring. “Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now,” the account wrote. “We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed.”

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 6, 2023

As traditionally happens, Twitter users complained on Twitter about the Twitter problems, sending phrases like “Twitter API,” “Twitter HQ,” and “#TwitterDown” trending at various points in the early afternoon.

You can't post images on Twitter right now, likely because the site's URL shortener/redirect service (https://t.co/lxSJ4DFhQA) is down. Don't want to be controversial, but I don't think this is good for https://t.co/KFR89a1fA2. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) March 6, 2023

Update: It appears images (and gifs) are also no longer working. Just words? Finally PRINT IS BACK! — The Virginian-Pilot (@virginianpilot) March 6, 2023

okay wtf, this is what I see now when I try to click any link at all on the twitter for iPhone app. I was on the “didn’t think Elon was changing THAT much” train, but idk anymore? https://t.co/Qwj4qYEi0R pic.twitter.com/Gm9795z1NV — Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) March 6, 2023

I love that it’s always super easy to tell which new policy elon is testing by the way in which twitter breaks. He will soon announce that only twitter blue subscribers can post photos — eve6 (@Eve6) March 6, 2023

So I guess firing most of the staff at a social media company was not a brilliant plan after all. #TwitterDown — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) March 6, 2023

Good idea selling this platform to a delusional, needy billionaire who needed another vanity project.#TwitterAPI#TwitterDown — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 6, 2023

The loss of functionality of images also resulted in a resurgence of ASCII art. For you whippersnappers among our readers who are too young to remember the early days of the internet, that’s using computer text characters to form images.

“Things should now be working as normal. Thanks for sticking with us!” the @TwitterSupport tweeted almost an hour after their initial message about the problem, a chipper message that was met with sharp skepticism.

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 6, 2023

—

