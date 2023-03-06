Maggie Haberman Responds to Trump Denying Her Report He Asked Sanders For an Endorsement

New York Times political reporter Maggie Haberman shot down Monday a comment from former President Donald Trump refuting a fact in a recent article of hers.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social Sunday, “As per a rather unimportant Fake News report in the NYT, I never asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders for an endorsement. I give endorsements, I don’t generally ask for them. With that being said, nobody has done more for her than I have, with the possible exception of her great father, Mike!”

Haberman, who is known for her sourcing and detailed reporting from inside Trumpworld, responded on Monday by sharing an image of Trump’s post and captioning it, “Yes he did.”

The original reporting Trump commented on was published on Saturday in a lengthy article titled, “Eyeing DeSantis, Trump Readies for a Long Primary Battle.”

Yes he did pic.twitter.com/neN3aV4tii — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 6, 2023

The in-depth piece, co-authored by Haberman, Shane Goldmacher, and Michael C. Bender, served as a kind of round-up for last weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference and a comprehensive overview of the current state of the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

In the article, the authors note that Trump’s campaign so far suffers from “a lack of public support so far from some of his longest-serving aides.”

“On a call weeks ago, Mr. Trump asked Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas, his former White House press secretary, to endorse him, and she replied that she would not yet do so, according to two people briefed on the discussion, who asked not to be named discussing the private call,” adds the article.

The line clearly caught Trump’s attention, who is famous for attacking the media – particularly over perceived slights regarding his own popularity.

Haberman made clear on Monday that, whether or not she was the one who reported that particular detail, she can personally vouch for its accuracy.

Haberman published a book about Trump, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, last year. She conducted numerous interviews with the former president, including one in which Trump revealed what he sees as their unique connection.

“I love being with her, she’s like my psychiatrist,” Trump told his aides at one point, according to Haberman’s book.

