You may be very familiar with Boston Dynamics for their viral videos of robots doing all sorts of wild things. Like that time a robot did a backflip. And of course their robot dog.

Well, their newest video marking the end of 2020 is just a straight-up robot dance party.

Yes, they got a bunch of robots dancing together to the classic Contours hit “Do You Love Me.”

The video (which you can watch above) is fun and endearing, but let’s be honest, that’s mostly thanks to one of the best dance songs of all time. If those robots were dancing to something more ominous, it would probably be terrifying.

Like, say, if it was set to Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries”:

