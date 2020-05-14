comScore

‘100% Bullsh*t’: Twitter Mocks Trump’s Less Testing = Fewer Cases Excuse for High Covid-19 Cases

By KJ EdelmanMay 14th, 2020, 7:20 pm

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Twitter exploded over President Donald Trump‘s absurd explanation for why the United States leads the world in the number of positive Covid-19 cases in a speech Thursday afternoon.

“Don’t forget, we have more cases than anybody in the world. But why? We do more testing,” Trump said in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases. They don’t want to write that. It’s just common sense.”

The United States currently has over 1,450,000 cases of coronavirus and suffered 86,000 deaths from the virus as of Thursday night. Covid-19 has even struck inside the White House, where multiple staff members have tested positive. The White House currently tests all employees that could come into contact with Trump everyday, but questions have arisen about the accuracy of its Abbott tests.

But it was his totally detached-from-reality logic that blew up the Internet.

The U.S. has tested more than any other country, but experts note the country’s population tells a different story.

