Twitter exploded over President Donald Trump‘s absurd explanation for why the United States leads the world in the number of positive Covid-19 cases in a speech Thursday afternoon.

“Don’t forget, we have more cases than anybody in the world. But why? We do more testing,” Trump said in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases. They don’t want to write that. It’s just common sense.”

The United States currently has over 1,450,000 cases of coronavirus and suffered 86,000 deaths from the virus as of Thursday night. Covid-19 has even struck inside the White House, where multiple staff members have tested positive. The White House currently tests all employees that could come into contact with Trump everyday, but questions have arisen about the accuracy of its Abbott tests.

But it was his totally detached-from-reality logic that blew up the Internet.

The U.S. has tested more than any other country, but experts note the country’s population tells a different story.

Ask any oncologist and they’ll tell you the secret to beating cancer is just never to get screened for it. I mean, that’s just basic medicine. https://t.co/hWTIRxcYWw — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 14, 2020

“If we didn’t test we would have very few cases” – Donald Trump

“Believers dupes and clowns

I want you all to gather ’round

To glorify ignorance and fear

I dispense misinformation

To a post-truth generation

My darlings don’t shed a tear

For I am your candidate”

– Bad Religion https://t.co/QHNrcBROTh — Brett Gurewitz (@BrettGurewitz) May 14, 2020

Holy shit.

“When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases.”

-Donald Trump 5/14

Or: If an American dies in the forest from Covid19, but they were never tested, did they actually die? — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) May 14, 2020

Trump: “If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases.” This man is so incredibly stupid that I literally cannot. https://t.co/9HZYV33Tfq — Touré (@Toure) May 14, 2020

FACTCHECK — @realDonaldTrump repeatedly says, as he did just now in Allentown, “if we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases.” No. If we didn’t do any testing, you would still have the same number of cases (if not more) — you just wouldn’t know about them. — Michael D. Shear (@shearm) May 14, 2020

This idiot is who so many of you voted for. This idiot thinks the most important thing is his ratings and not your health and your death. The man hasn’t got a single drop of human empathy or emotion in him. A parasite sucking us dry. https://t.co/5tLgLQwl6H — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 14, 2020

This seems prima facie true, but it is actually a false cause fallacy. Trump claims the test causes the “case,” but it doesn’t. The test does not cause the case, the test _detects_ the case that pre-exists the test. The virus causes the case. In other words: this is nonsense. https://t.co/ZkbtsspnC7 — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) May 14, 2020

Trump: “When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases.” He’s lecturing on how more testing is good but reveals more cases, which is the EXACT REASON he gave before for NOT testing. That is a 100% bullshit. This is a pandemic affecting the entire globe not a conspiracy against Trump. We test to track and stop the spread. I am no shit working in COVID field hospital. I got tested today. Its why other countries are doing better than this nation. Jesus. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 14, 2020 Trump: “When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases.” He’s lecturing on how more testing is good but reveals more cases, which is the EXACT REASON he gave before for NOT testing. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 14, 2020 I’m inclined to believe that the most important negative result Trump ever received was on his IQ test https://t.co/pTXeqN7Jqi — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) May 14, 2020 Trump: Testing is the reason why USA has more COVID cases than any other country: “If we didn’t do any testing we would have had very few cases. They don’t want to write that. It’s common sense.” pic.twitter.com/oG9N4zWyxS — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) May 14, 2020 Words that will kill: ➡️ TRUMP: “Could be that testing’s, frankly, overrated. Maybe it is overrated. We have more cases than anybody in the world but why? Because we do more testing. If we didn’t do any testing, we would have very few cases” #COVID19 https://t.co/TyW5EXFfQK — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 14, 2020 “The idea ‘if we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases’ is the core of Trump’s response to the pandemic.”https://t.co/2Qaeg2QIay — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) May 14, 2020 When Trump says “if we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases” he isn’t just being stupid, although it is that. He’s also telling us what’s important to him: the numbers. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) May 14, 2020

And the Biden campaign seized on Trump’s comments. NEW: @KBeds on Donald Trump saying ‘If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases’ : “Once again, President Trump is saying the quiet part out loud…Trump has failed the American people…now, instead of finally doing what’s right, he would rather cover it all up.” pic.twitter.com/PRmHs0nJ7i — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) May 14, 2020

