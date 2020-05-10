White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett voiced some rather frank thoughts on how scary the coronavirus is, even while working for President Donald Trump’s administration.

Hassett joined CBS’ Margaret Brennan on Sunday for Face The Nation, and he elaborated on his view that the pandemic’s economic devastation could force the U.S. unemployment rate to exceed 20 percent. While Hassett was hopeful for the country’s chances to economically recover, he acknowledged how “very unsatisfying” it is no one knows how long that will take and when people will be allowed to go back to work.

The conversation shifted gears when Brennan noted that White House staffers are regularly tested for Covid-19, so she asked Hassett when will the Centers for Disease Control will provide guidance to businesses looking to resume work. Hassett answered that “we need to ramp up testing,” and he called the virus “very scary” as he acknowledged that Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, has now tested positive.

“You’re absolutely right that testing is a key component of it, but even testing doesn’t remove all risk,” Hassett said. When Brennan asked if he would continue to show up for work, Hassett said “I practice aggressive social distancing” before adding “It is scary to go to work.”

“I think that I’d be a lot safer if I was sitting at home than I would be going to the West Wing. But, you know, it’s the time when people have to step up and serve their country,” he continued. “You’ve been in the West Wing. It’s a small, crowded place. It’s, you know, it’s a little bit risky. But you have to do it because you have to serve your country.”

Hassett’s remarks to CBS come after his interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, where he said the pandemic is “a scary time for everybody” as he spoke about the need for testing. This also comes as The New York Times reports that Trump was “spooked that his valet, who is among those who serve him food, had not been wearing a mask. And he was annoyed to learn that Ms. Miller tested positive and has been growing irritated with people who get too close to him.”

Watch above, via CBS.

