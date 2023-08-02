‘561 YEARS in Prison’: Trump Fundraising Off of Recent Indictment With Dire Warning You Could Be ‘Thrown in Jail for 6 LIFETIMES’



It’s not out of the ordinary for a politician to try to spin negative news into a positive while also fundraising off of it. But the manner in which former President Donald Trump is spinning his latest indictment for, among other things, allegedly DEFRAUDING the United States is so patently absurd? Well here we are…

On Tuesday afternoon, Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a stunning 45-page indictment unsealed on Tuesday; prosecutors laid out in astonishing detail their allegations that Trump repeatedly pushed election officials to reject the results of the election in their states while orchestrating a plot with several co-conspirators to fraudulently overturn the election, despite knowing their fantastical claims of election fraud were false.

On Wednesday morning, Trump thanked his loyal surrogates for defending him in what can fairly be called a manic social media post, and shortly thereafter his campaign sent out a fundraising note that was pegged to an astounding fact that he “ould now face a combined 561 YEARS in prison from the Left’s witch hunts.”

That’s a lot of years sure, but incase that was lost on the targeted Trump donor, “6 LIFETIMES…” was added for good measure. Read the full email below:

Patriot, With Crooked Joe’s corrupt DOJ having unlawfully INDICTED yours truly yet again, reports indicate that I could now face a combined 561 YEARS in prison from the Left’s witch hunts.

6 LIFETIMES… …There’s only ONE MESSAGE someone can send by trying to throw you in jail for 6 lifetimes, and that’s FEAR.

The fear that if you vote for the ONLY candidate who puts you FIRST, you too could be harassed, indicted, and even ARRESTED by the current Marxist regime in Washington. Because these endless witch hunts and indictments aren’t really about me, they’re about YOU having a voice in your own country.

I’m just standing in the Left’s way – and I always will. Rest assured, Patriot, if there’s ONE thing I’m willing to risk my freedom for, it’s YOUR FREEDOM. But while the Democrats continue to send America barreling towards tyranny, I ask that YOU peacefully stand with me during these dark times – as one UNITED Republican Party – and PROVE that we will NEVER SURRENDER the country we hold so dear. However, if you’re struggling right now due to Crooked Joe’s policies and the sinister Swamp creatures in Washington, please just hit the back button and go about your day. In that case, I don’t want you to even think about donating! But if you can contribute even just $1, God knows how much our country needs patriots like YOU at this pivotal moment in history…

Please make a contribution of any amount – truly, even just $1 – to show that our movement will NEVER SURRENDER our country to the Left’s tyranny even as Crooked Joe and his Deep State thugs try to JAIL me for 561 YEARS.

The message of his standing in the way of his supporter’s “FREEDOM” surely resonates for every Trump voter who also is planning a scheme to submit slates of fake electors in several swing states in their future run for the highest office. If Johnny Trumpvoter can’t do that, then how is this even a democracy anymore, amirite?!

But will this naked plea for money work for the Trump campaign? Well there appear to be dimimishing returns on post-Indictment fundraising per a recent Politico report. According to fundraising data available on the FEC website, (which was researched by NewsNation producer Adam Hainsfuther) in the week following Trump’s first two indictments, the Trump campaign raised more than $4m and more than $2.25m respectively.

This begs the obvious questions: Will Trump’s campaign continue to see diminishing returns in post-indictment fundraising following this third indictment? And would that be a sign of weakening support for the GOP frontrunner?

We shall see!

