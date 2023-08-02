‘I LOVE YOU ALL!!!’ Trump Curiously Celebrates Indictment Reaction from Loyal Surrogates: ‘THANK YOU TO EVERYONE!!!’

Former President Donald Trump took to social media to celebrate the response he’s received to his most recent indictment charges from the most loyal surrogates.

On Tuesday afternoon, Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a stunning 45-page indictment unsealed on Tuesday; prosecutors laid out in astonishing detail their allegations that Trump repeatedly pushed election officials to reject the results of the election in their states while orchestrating a plot with several co-conspirators to fraudulently overturn the election, despite knowing their fantastical claims of election fraud were false.

The reaction to the indictment fell neatly along partisan lines in the world of political media: CNN and MSNBC gravely reviewed the sad and historic day, whereas top-rated Fox News hosts went on a full-fledged attack on the charges within the indictment. Claims that Trump’s First Amendment rights were being persecuted were mixed with the usual and baseless claims of a “two-tiered system of justice” and attacks on President Joe Biden and AG Merrick Garland for “election interference.”

Someone close to the story was paying close attention to the on-air reaction. The former president, who is known for a voracious appetite for cable news, took to social media and wrote:

THANK YOU TO EVERYONE!!! I HAVE NEVER HAD SO MUCH SUPPORT ON ANYTHING BEFORE. THIS UNPRECEDENTED INDICTMENT OF A FORMER (HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL!) PRESIDENT, & THE LEADING CANDIDATE, BY FAR, IN BOTH THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTION, HAS AWOKEN THE WORLD TO THE CORRUPTION, SCANDAL, & FAILURE THAT HAS TAKEN PLACE IN THE UNITED STATES FOR THE PAST THREE YEARS. AMERICA IS A NATION IN DECLINE, BUT WE WILL MAKE IT GREAT AGAIN, GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. I LOVE YOU ALL!!!

The former president has usually used all caps to indicate anger and frustration, but in this context, they read more manic, if not detached from reality. Most likely Trump is taking a cue from the old adage “Never let them see you sweat” in a way that might be overselling his intended point.

