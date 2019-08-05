Earlier, we posted a video of Beto O’Rourke teeing off after a reporter asked him how President Donald Trump can help improve the climate in the wake of two more mass shootings — ripping the press in a scathing reply. Turns out, the former Texas congressman wasn’t through bashing the media for — in his view — asking questions they know the answer to vis-a-vis Trump and racism.

Appearing on Morning Joe, O’Rourke tore into the media for ignoring the writing on the wall.

“I do think that this extends to much of the media in this country,” O’Rourke said — responding to comments from host Joe Scarborough blasting Republicans for not calling out the president. “I mean the president has not been shy. He’s not been saying this behind closed doors. This is out in the open. All people of one religion, inherently defective and should be banned from the shores of this country. The only modern western democracy that said anything close to this that I can think of is the Third Reich, Nazi Germany. Talking about human beings talking about them as subhuman, to make it okay to put their kids in cages.”

To O’Rourke, the question of whether the president is racist was long ago answered.

“Anyone who is surprised is part of this problem right now,” O’Rourke said. “Including members of the media who ask, ‘Hey, Beto, do you think the president is racist?’ Well, Jesus Christ, of course he’s racist! He’s been racist from Day 1 — before Day 1, when he was questioning whether Barack Obama was born in the United States. He’s trafficked in this stuff from the very beginning.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

