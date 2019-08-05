Former Texas congressman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke gave a furious response to a reporter last night when asked what President Donald Trump can do for the country to make the situation better after the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

O’Rourke returned to his hometown of El Paso after the shooting and on Sunday night attended a vigil in honor of the 20 people killed and dozens more who were injured by the Walmart shooter. After speaking at the event, a reporter asked O’Rourke if there was anything he thought Trump could do to make the situation better.

O’Rourke had already accused Trump of “encouraging” the racist, anti-immigrant views held by the El Paso shooter, so he made it clear that the question deeply frustrated him.

“What do you think? You know the sh*t He’s been saying. He’s been calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals. I don’t know — like, members of the press, what the f*ck? Hold on a second. You know, it’s these questions that you know the answers to. I mean, connect the dots about what he’s been doing in this country. He’s not tolerating racism. He is promoting racism. He’s not tolerating violence. He’s inciting racism and violence in this country. I just — I don’t know what kind of question that is.”

Later on, O’Rourke got on Twitter and re-affirmed his remarks:

We know what Trump is doing. He stokes racism. He incites violence. We shouldn’t be asking if there’s anything he can do or if he’s responsible for this when we know the answer. I stand by what I said. https://t.co/zykowSpS6s — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 5, 2019

Watch above, via Sky News and MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com