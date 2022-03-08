Following last week’s State of the Union address, President Joe Biden’s approval rating has hit a 2022 high in one major survey, with respondents giving him solid marks on his handling of Ukraine.

According to a new Morning Consult/Politico survey, 45 percent of Americans approve of the president’s job performance, while 51 percent disapprove. That’s a 4 point increase from the last Morning Consult/Politico survey, completed Feb. 27, and it represents Biden’s best approval rating in the poll since Dec. 13. It’s also consistent with an NPR poll out last Friday which gave him a 7 point bump after the State of the Union.

Voters are giving the president a passing grade on Ukraine, the Morning Consult/Politico survey found. In all, 46 percent of respondents approve of Biden’s handling of the Ukraine crisis, while 42 percent disapprove. That’s up 6 points from the Morning Consult/Politico survey completed two weeks ago.

Still, the news wasn’t all good for the president. Just 45 percent of voters believe that he is “mentally fit.” That number has gone unchanged over the past two months. It also tracks with an ABC poll last month which found 54 percent of Americans do not believe that Biden has the “mental sharpness” for office.

Moreover, 53 percent see Biden as a “weak leader.” According to the Morning Consult, that’s the trait which had the “most consensus” among respondents.

