Jill Biden was visibly shocked after View host Sunny Hostin read a biting excerpt from former Vice President Kamala Harris’s book about the 2024 presidential race.

Jill Biden joined the table at The View on Tuesday to promote her new memoir View From the East Wing, though at one point she was asked about someone else’s memoir.

Sunny Hostin read a bit from Harris’s 100 Days memoir and focused on a quote from Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff. Hostin noted that Jill Biden wrote “warmly” about her and former President Joe Biden’s relationship to Harris and Emhoff, but the quote Hostin referred to suggested a “far more fractured” connection.

“Yeah,” Harris said after reading the quote, letting Biden know it was real.

“I never saw that. I never felt that way with Kamala and Doug. I thought we were a great team,” Biden said.

“You look shocked,” Hostin said.

Biden spoke glowingly about Harris and Emhoff and said the quote from Emhoff really “surprised” her.

Check out the full exchange below:

SUNNY HOSTIN: I agree with Alyssa [Farah Griffin], this is a quick read, it is a wonderful read, you’re very vulnerable in it and I think it will help a lot of people. And you write very warmly about your relationship with former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. Now she also wrote a book, 107 Days, that I read and I understand you have not read it. JILL BIDEN: No. HOSTIN: But in her book she alludes to a much more fractured relationship between the Bidens and the Emhoffs. She writes that your family asked if she and Doug were loyal to your family and she wrote that her husband Doug said, they hide you away for four years, give you impossible “bleep” jobs, don’t correct the record when those tasks are mischaracterized, never fight back when you’re attacked, never praise your accomplishments and then he added and still they have to ask if we’re loyal…yeah. How do you respond to that? BIDEN: I never saw that. I never felt that way with Kamala and Doug. I thought we were a great team. HOSTIN: You look shocked. BIDEN: Yeah, I mean, it’s, I don’t know. We were a team. And that July 4th that we were together, it was like we were saying to America, hey, we are the team. It is Joe and Kamala. We are together. And so I feel, you know, Joe chose her. And for Doug to feel that way, I really am surprised. I love — you can, when you read in my book, I talk about Doug. I love that he went into teaching. We talk about it all the time. We traveled together. We had so many laughs together. And so that kind of surprises me.

Watch above via ABC.

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