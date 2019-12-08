Bill Barr Reportedly Advising Trump to Dump Rudy Giuliani Amidst Impeachment Proceedings

Attorney General Bill Barr has reportedly counseled President Donald Trump that Rudy Giuliani has become a “liability” for the administration.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that Trump has been advised by Barr “in general terms” to stop relying on Giuliani, who has made multiple trips to Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden’s family – including one this week to make a documentary.

“In several conversations in recent months, Attorney General William P. Barr has counseled Trump in general terms that Giuliani has become a liability and a problem for the administration, according to multiple people familiar with the conversations. In one discussion, the attorney general warned the president that he was not being well-served by his lawyer, one person with knowledge of the episode said.

The Justice Department and the White House declined to comment. Giuliani did not respond to multiple calls and messages seeking his comment. His lawyer declined to comment.” According to the Post, Giuliani has also repeatedly stressed to Trump that he is not in any legal jeopardy – despite the fact that his Ukrainian allies Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman have been arrested and charged by U.S. federal authorities on campaign finance charges. The Post also reported on the existence of a new subpoena issued recently toward a consulting firm linked to Giuliani’s work with Romania. Giuliani has previously contended that questions about his work with foreign clients are meant to distract from his Biden investigation.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]