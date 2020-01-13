Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward has a new book in the works, and apparently, President Donald Trump is cooperating with him.

Axios’ Jonathan Swan reports that Woodward is coming up with a new book, and Trump seemed to welcome it when he made a random aside during his recent interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

“I was interviewed by a very, very good writer, reporter,” said Trump. “I can say Bob Woodward. He said he’s doing something and this time I said ‘maybe I’ll sit down.'”

Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey and New York Times’ Maggie Haberman also added to Swan’s reporting with details about Trump’s cooperation with Woodward.

Trump has also told skeptical senior aides to cooperate with Woodward this time… https://t.co/8iUBIw89EA — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 13, 2020

When Woodward published a book without talking to Trump for it – despite his efforts to do so – potus trashed him. POTUS has met with Woodward at least twice for his second book; Woodward, a legend, is now “very good.” https://t.co/nlXNkdmV0u — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 12, 2020

Trump working with Woodward is interesting for a lot of reasons.

Back in 2018, Woodward published Fear: Trump in the White House, an extensive expose that was filled with bombshells about Trump’s volatility and the chaos of his administration. Trump complained at the time that Woodward didn’t interview him for the book [Woodward told him he reached out multiple times], and the president repeatedly trashed Woodward as a “Dem operative” and a “liar.”

On the other hand, Trump’s opinion about Woodward seems to be entirely transactional and situation-based. The president praised Woodward before Fear’s publication and has said positive things about him since then.

It’s a funny world we live in.

