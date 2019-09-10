comScore

WATCH LIVE: POMPEO, MNUCHIN HOLD WH BRIEFING AFTER BOLTON'S STUNNING DEPARTURE

BREAKING: Trump Claims He Fired John Bolton Citing ‘Strong’ Disagreements

By Ken MeyerSep 10th, 2019, 12:08 pm

President Donald Trump has announced on Twitter that he has asked John Bolton to resign as White House National Security Advisor. Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning.

Bolton’s departure comes as he was expected to hold a joint press conference with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. This also comes in the aftermath of reports saying Bolton was against Trump’s aborted plan to host members of the Taliban at Camp David for peace talks.

Before Trump made the announcement, Bolton posted an anniversary statement about the 9/11 attacks on Twitter.

Once the news was out, Bolton offered this description of his resignation, which seems to dispute Trump on the timing.

UPDATE – 12:30 p.m. ET Pompeo will no longer be involved in the briefing.

UPDATE – 12:54 p.m. ET Emerging reports say that in addition his demands while traveling, Bolton’s break with the Trump administration occurred amid deep disagreements on how to address issues like Iran, North Korea and Afghanistan.

UPDATE – 1:00 p.m. ET Fox News has offered this timeline of events while NBC reports that Deputy National Security Advisor Charlie Kupperman has taken Bolton’s place.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

[photo via NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

