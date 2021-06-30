A new report indicates that the Trump Organization, as well as its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg are about to be charged with tax-related crimes.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Manhattan district attorney’s office will charge Weisselberg and the Trump Organization at large on Thursday. This corroborates previous reports suggesting criminal charges would be leveled against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization by the end of this week.

As former President Donald Trump and his business empire remain under criminal investigation over a number of odious financial matters from the last few years, Weisselberg was long thought to be a key figure to providing insight into the underbelly of the Trump Organization. The legalities surrounding him have prompted loads of speculation in recent months on the chances of him flipping on his old boss.

This story is developing.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com