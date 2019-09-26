Massive developments in the Whistleblower Scandal story have surfaced overnight which will likely only continue the pressure felt by President Donald Trump over his controversial dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Within 24 hours of the edited transcript of an August phone call was released, and received with significant and bipartisan criticism, the complaint filed by the whistleblower was declassified and will be released at some point Thursday morning. The individual at the center of the scandal, the literal blower of the figurative whistle, has also agreed to testify before congress but specific details have yet to emerge.

The Washington Post reports:

The whistleblower complaint focuses largely on the July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky, which the whistleblower sees as evidence of Trump’s efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate his political opponents, according to a person who has read the complaint and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss its contents. But the complaint also broadly alleges an effort by Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, to pressure Ukrainian officials over time, not just on the July 25 call, this person said. The whistleblower paints a picture, also using public news reports, to suggest that Giuliani pressured Ukrainian officials to further Trump’s interest in investigating his political opponents. The complaint also alleges a pattern of obfuscation at the White House, in which officials moved the records of some of Trump’s communications with foreign officials onto a separate computer network from where they are normally stored, this person said. The whistleblower alleges that is what officials did with Trump’s July 25 call with Zelensky, an action that alarmed the intelligence community inspector general and prompted him to request that the White House retain records of the Zelensky call, the person who read the complaint said.

Also, the Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire will be testifying later on Capitol Hill later this morning. The top intel officer denied reports yesterday that he threated resignation over the handing if this controversial story, but NBC News stood by their report which was corroborated by other outlets as well.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com