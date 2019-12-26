No, President Donald Trump was not removed from the Canadian broadcast of Home Alone 2 due to censorship, says the outlet which broadcast the holiday classic to viewers north of the border.

The removal of Trump’s cameo in the Canadian telecast of the film was called out by numerous right wing commentators, and even Donald Trump Jr.

‘Pathetic’: Canada’s CBC under fire when Trump’s cameo in ‘Home Alone 2’ disappears from Christmas broadcast https://t.co/zJUij9qrLe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 26, 2019

But the network which aired the movie denied there were any sinister motives to Trump’s removal.

In a statement to CNBC, CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson said that the cut was made simply for time purposes, and it was done well before Trump even launched his White House bid.

“These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president,” Thompson said. He added, “As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time. The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot.”

