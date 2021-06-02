Trump supporters willing to pay a nominal fee can get custom video messages recorded for them by some of their favorite members of the Trump family and former members of the Trump administration. This service comes from the custom video app called Cameo, which allows users to pay any fee set by the personality for a custom 30-second video message recorded and delivered sometimes as quickly as in 24 hours.

As of now, there are a number of Trump surrogates now available for custom video messages, which range in cost (at time of publishing) from $500 to $20. Some of these deals appear to be for charity — with a variety of causes benefitting, according to Cameo.

But a simple search of Cameo came up with nine individuals that have, or currently are, closely associated with the former President Donald Trump. And here is how they rank in price, from top shelf, to, well, bottom of the barrel.

Donald Trump, Jr. is listed as the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization and is willing to record a custom video for $500. Don Jr. is something of a fan favorite at Trump rallies of yesteryear and some even suggest he has a bright political future following in his father’s footsteps. For $500, he’ll record a message for you, though of course, it must be one that he approves.

Kimberly Guilfoyle is the former Fox News host who left her television career (under dubious auspices) to join her boyfriend Donald Trump, Jr. to help President Trump get reelected. She also will record a custom video message for you, if you are willing to part with $200. It’s not clear if Guilfoyle’s videos come with a volume adjuster, as she is known to speak in full throat for the things that she most believes in. Say, for instance, her encouragement of all viewers of the RNC to support then President Trump, which kind of became a thing.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer now hosts his own nightly television show on Newsmax but is also available to record a custom video message for you for a reasonable rate of just $199. The thing with this particular option is that you’re not just getting a message from Trump’s first press secretary — you’re also getting a personalized video from a former Dancing With the Stars contestant.

A custom Cameo message from Trump campaign spokesperson Katrina Pierson can be yours for a smooth $110. None of this appears to go to charity, however, and it’s not clear who exactly is eager to get a Katrina Pierson message custom recorded, but different strokes for different folks, amirite?

Remember the Russian collusion story that, depending on your media diet, was either completely made up or largely supported by the Senate Intel Committee report filed by Sen. Richard Burr? Well, George Papadopoulos was a central figure in that story/non-story and he can be yours (custom video-wise at least) for a cool c-note.

There was a time, in the not-so-distant past, where Michael Cohen was the most loyal of Trump’s loyalists. Some time in a federal penitentiary, Congressional testimony, and a raft of cable news appearances later, Cohen has gone from the personal attorney and pitbull defender to Trump, to the guy who loves nothing more than to criticize him. And he will record a custom video for just $100!

Sebastian Gorka is a former Deputy Assistant to President Trump (which evokes Dwight Schrute’s Assistant to the Branch Manager title gag from The Office.) He is also a conservative talk radio host and pitchman for some weird fish oil product with a lusty advertising budget on Fox News. Oh, and for just $99 he will record a custom video message for you with the dulcet sounds of his signature baritone voice.

Anthony Scaramucci is of course the self-effacing White House Communications Director for the Trump Administration, that served in that role for 11 days and has since turned into a vocal critic of Donald Trump. The New York financial-media dude and restauranteur also has a side hustle recording custom video messages for a paltry $55 a pop. So there’s that.

Omarosa Manigault Newman went from being a contestant on the premiere season of The Apprentice to serving in the White House in a role that was never terribly well defined or clear. And she is listed on Cameo as a “Deal” and can be had for a mere $20 a pop.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.