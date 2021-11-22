Chris Christie Says Trump Has ‘Chosen Not to Communicate With Me’ After He Called Out Election Lies: ‘That’s His Choice, Not Mine’

Chris Christie has been a longtime friend of Donald Trump’s, but on Monday he said the former president is just refusing to speak to him any more.

Christie was famously one of the first major Republicans to endorse Trump for president in 2016. More recently he has been seriously critical of the former president’s actions that caused the January 6 riots at the Capitol — though after everything he has said, not only does he not regret his 2020 vote for Trump, he has not ruled out supporting him in 2024.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Julie Mason, Christie reiterated that Trump’s election night speech made him “sick.”

I’m a prosecutor at heart, Julie, and if you’re going to bring an indictment, you’ve got to have the facts. And he stood there in front of the American people and said the election was stolen. We won and they stole it. But then presented no evidence for that. And my argument all along has been where’s the beef? Where’s the evidence of election fraud? And there just isn’t any, not any that would be significant at all in changing any one state, let alone multiple states that he would need to do it.

He again referenced how he tried calling Trump multiple times on January 6 to no avail, because as far as he was concerned, “I knew that Donald Trump could stop it.”

At another point in the interview Christie said, when asked if he still has a relationship with Trump, “I have no trouble with the president.”

“As a friend, I have my disagreements with him politically and what he did and I’ve expressed those, but I’ve always expressed those to him, both publicly and privately,” he continued. “And we’ve gotten back to a place where we were counting on each other and giving each other advice. If we get back to that place, that’s fine by me, but if we don’t, that’s his choice, not mine. I’m not the one who’s not communicating with him. He’s chosen not to communicate with me at this moment.”

You can watch above, via SiriusXM.

