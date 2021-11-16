WATCH: Chris Christie Bristles As CNN’s Dana Bash Accuses Him of ‘Cop-Out’ For Refusing to Rule Out Supporting Trump in 2024

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie bristled under CNN anchor Dana Bash’s questioning about whether or not he would support former President Donald Trump in 2024.

During CNN’s Bash-hosted Being…Chris Christie special Monday night, Christie said he is considering a run for president himself, but seconds before that refused to rule out supporting Trump for a repeat presidency. And, as Bash noted, Christie spent the earlier part of the special “detailing Trump’s corrosive lies.”

So it was a little awkward when Bash asked “Donald Trump has made it pretty clear he wants to run for president again. Would you support him?”, and Christie’s immediate response was an unresponsive hedge.

“Oh, look, I don’t know that he is going to run…” Christie said, to which Bash immediately responded “But what if he does?”

“I don’t know if I’m going to run, you know, look, what if?” Christie said. “I’ve learned…”

“I mean, it’s not as if it’s a big secret that he’s seriously considering it,” Bash interrupted.

“He’s seriously considering it. Let’s see what happens when he does. And let’s see who he is and what he says and how he conducts himself,” Christie said.

An astonished Bash said, “After everything you’ve described that he has done, you still would potentially, would vote for him?”

“Dana, what I’m saying… look, what I’m saying to you is that I’m not going to sit here in 2021 and prejudge all this,” Christie explained. “I voted for him in ’16 and in ’20. On election night in ’20, I said that what he was doing was absolutely horrible and wrong and continued to be. You could draw whatever conclusions from that you want. But in the end, in 2021, the idea of making predictions for 2024 is folly. And by the way…”

For added context, Christie is currently embroiled in an active verbal shooting war in which Trump has essentially told Christie to go home and get his f*ckin’ shine box, and Christie has essentially called Trump a loser, but at greater length.

It is within that circumstance that Bash interru[ted Christie to say “With all due respect, that sounds like a cop-out.”

“I know, I’m sure you think it’s a cop-out,” Christie said. “But you know what, I also know that there is no reason to create tumult in a party that already has a lot of tumult in it.”

Watch above via CNN.

