WATCH: Chris Christie Comically Details the Many Ways Trump Ghosted Him During the Attacks of January 6th

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie comically detailed the many ways in which former President Donald Trump ghosted him during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Christie finds himself in the awkward position of trying to simultaneously be the bold truth-teller who claps back at Trump and slams him for inciting the insurrection, as well as the loyal confidante who might even still support him even after all the harsh denunciations, a dynamic that was on bold display during CNN’s Dana Bash-hosted Being…Chris Christie special Monday night.

That thirsty/profile-in-courage tension was most vividly demonstrated when Christie — who had just gotten done humblebragging to Bash that “Any time I objected to the president’s conduct either from a policy or personal perspective, I said it to him. That’s the kind of relationship we have. I didn’t have to hold back and I didn’t.” — gave his interviewer an earnest blow-by-blow of Trump blowing him off on Jan. 6.

Bash described Christie watching the attack on television, and that Christie “immediately tried to reach then President Trump on the phone.”

“The first thing I did before I called the president was, I called Kellyanne Conway, and asked her if she had spoken to him, and she said she had tried but she had not been able to get through. And she said, you have to call him,” Christie told Bash.

“I tried four different ways that you can — that I had found successful in getting in touch with the president over the years,” Christie said, injecting another humblebrag. He then ticked off the other 4 methods (5 if you include Conway):

First, I called his secretary. She didn’t pick up the phone, went right to her voicemail. I called his body person and he didn’t answer his phone. I called the White House switchboard and asked to be put through. And they said he was not available. And then I called his personal cell phone.

If you’re done laughing at Christie for trying to reach the president of the United States through the White House switchboard, or gaming out whether Christie’s next move should have been sliding into Trump’s DM’s to say “U up?” or standing in Lafayette Park hoisting a boombox, carry on reading.

“Now, I knew most of the time he didn’t bring his cell phone into the Oval Office but I thought maybe he had it or maybe he was in the residence, I didn’t know where he was, so I tried his cell phone and it went to voice mail. And the president and I never wound up speaking that day,” Christie said, driving home the fact that he knows Trump’s cell phone number and phone-bringing habits.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com