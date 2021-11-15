WATCH: Chris Christie Blames Jan 6th on Trump and ‘Everything He Was Saying From Election Night Forward’

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie continued his break from former President Donald Trump by saying that with everything he did in the aftermath of Election Day, the former president is essentially to blame for the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

CNN’s Dana Bash appeared Monday on New Day to promote her conversations with Christie in an upcoming CNN special. In the interview segment she previewed, Bash asked Christie if Trump was “responsible for the insurrection at the Capitol?”

Christie seemed to affirm that Trump was responsible. He emphasized, however, that it wasn’t just because of Trump’s speech at the “Stop the Steal” rally beforehand; the actions of the mob were an end result of Trump’s attempts to delegitimize the election with unsubstantiated mass fraud claims.

Christie: “I don’t think the speech he gave that day caused what happened. I think everything he was saying from Election Night forward incited people to that level of anger.” Bash: “I mean, that makes it worse. That’s worse than one speech.” Christie: “That’s my point. My point is that I think people minimize what happened on the 6th by pointing to the speech that he gave on the Ellipse on the 6th.” Bash: “Sounds to me like you’re saying he was responsible for it.” Christie: “What I am saying is that you can never be wholly responsible for the conduct of other people, and each one of those individual people are responsible for what they did.” Bash: “Would they have not done that if they had not heard from their candidate — the president — that it was rigged?” Christie: “I don’t think they would’ve gone there had they thought the election had been fair.”

For months, there have been reports that Christie will run for president in 2024, and the former NJ governor has been urging the Republican Party to move forward from Trump. His latest comments come as he is about to release his new book — Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden — which is set for release on Tuesday, November 16.

Watch above, via CNN.

