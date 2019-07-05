CNN national security analyst Samantha Vinograd blasted President Donald Trump over the conditions at border detention facilities after comments he made defending them.

Today the president said the detention centers are “really well-run” and said, “They’re clean, they’re good, they do a great job. They’re crowded because the Democrats will not give us any relief from these loopholes. We have loopholes that are so bad. We have asylum that’s so bad. So these places are — many of them, not all of them – but many of them are incredible.”

CNN’s Brianna Keilar showed that video and remarked, “That’s not what we heard from congressional delegations and that’s not what we’ve heard from reports.”

Sunlen Serfaty noted the firsthand accounts given by members of Congress while Kaitlan Collins pointed out that even Trump’s own DHS inspector general released a report on overcrowding conditions at several facilities.

CNN national security analyst Samantha Vinograd noted recent comments from UNICEF CEO Caryl Stern about how “a society is judged by how it cares for children,” remarking, “President Trump’s legacy is tolerating abuse against children.”

“I have a very simple question for President Trump. Would he let his grandchildren go without a shower or a hot meal for days?” she asked. “That’s what the DHS report that kaitlan just mentioned claims is happening under President Trump’s care.”

Vinograd even asked if Trump considers the “gruesome images” depicting “inhumane conditions” at detention facilities as deterrents to migration.

You can watch above, via CNN.

