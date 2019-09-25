Seconds after President Donald Trump tried to shift the Ukraine controversy away from himself and on to former Vice President Joe Biden, CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin abruptly shut down the president’s spin.

In a terse fact check on CNN Newsroom Wednesday, Baldwin refuted Trump’s comments from his joint press availability with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding Biden.

“When Biden’s son walks away with millions of dollars from Ukraine he knows nothing, and they’re paying him millions of dollars, that’s corruption,” Trump said. “When Biden’s son walks out of China with $1.5 billion in a fund, and the biggest funds in the world can’t get money out of China, and he’s there for one quick meeting, and he flies in on Air Force Two, I think that’s a horrible thing.”

Baldwin was having none of that.

“Everything he said about the Bidens is 100 percent wrong,” she said. “The accusations against the Bidens are baseless. There is no evidence of wrongdoing, including by Ukrainian prosecutors. Joe Biden is indeed on tape talking about withholding aid because the U.S. and western nations wanted a corrupt prosecutor out. In fact, the goal of western nations at the time was to get prosecutors who would investigate corruption. So … those are the facts.”

Watch above, via CNN.

