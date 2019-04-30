CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin told Anderson Cooper tonight the new reporting on Robert Mueller and Bill Barr makes it clear the AG “distorted the meaning of” the special counsel’s report.

To recap, multiple reports tonight say Mueller took issue with how Barr’s letter summarized and characterized his report. The Washington Post added that in a subsequent call, Mueller said the summary wasn’t inaccurate but he believed the media coverage misinterpreted the investigation.

Cooper said tonight the report looks like “Barr was clearly trying to shape the narrative and very obviously had alternatives and ignored them.”

“I just don’t think there is any doubt now,” Toobin said, “that now that we have read the vast majority of it, that Mueller was right. Barr put out a misleading summary designed to spin it in a much more pro-Trump direction, shape the public perception of the Mueller report forever, because four weeks there was no alternative view out there, and what we didn’t know until today is that Mueller was pissed. He saw what was going on and was powerless to do anything about it.”

“It’s obvious,” Cooper added, “the Attorney general of the United States was trying to make things look better for the president of the United States.”

New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman said Barr was certainly “putting the best possible face” on it.

