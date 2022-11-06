Conservatives Destroy Trump for Going After Ron DeSantis Days Before Election: ‘Absolutely Pathetic Move’
Former President Donald Trump’s decision to go after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in the final days before the election did not sit well with conservatives.
At a rally in Latrobe, PA on Saturday night, Trump boasted about a recent survey of Republican primary voters showing him well ahead in the 2024 GOP primary among potential candidates. While crowing about getting 71 percent in the poll, Trump fired a shot across the bow at the second place candidate “Ron DeSanctimonious.”
Reports of Trump’s disdain for DeSantis have been bubbling up behind-the-scenes for weeks, and have increasingly spilled out into the open. But Saturday was Trump’s most direct shot yet as he bestowed a nickname upon the Florida governor — the ultimate sign of one’s status as an enemy in Trump-world.
Yet given DeSantis’s immense popularity in Florida and among Republicans nationally, Trump’s attack did not go over well on the Right — particularly among those Republicans who believe the party should be showing a united front, with tens of millions of voters about to hit the polls. The condemnation of Trump on social media, especially among those normally in his corner, was striking. Here’s a small sampling:
——
