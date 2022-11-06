Conservatives Destroy Trump for Going After Ron DeSantis Days Before Election: ‘Absolutely Pathetic Move’

Former President Donald Trump’s decision to go after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in the final days before the election did not sit well with conservatives.

At a rally in Latrobe, PA on Saturday night, Trump boasted about a recent survey of Republican primary voters showing him well ahead in the 2024 GOP primary among potential candidates. While crowing about getting 71 percent in the poll, Trump fired a shot across the bow at the second place candidate “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

Reports of Trump’s disdain for DeSantis have been bubbling up behind-the-scenes for weeks, and have increasingly spilled out into the open. But Saturday was Trump’s most direct shot yet as he bestowed a nickname upon the Florida governor — the ultimate sign of one’s status as an enemy in Trump-world.

Yet given DeSantis’s immense popularity in Florida and among Republicans nationally, Trump’s attack did not go over well on the Right — particularly among those Republicans who believe the party should be showing a united front, with tens of millions of voters about to hit the polls. The condemnation of Trump on social media, especially among those normally in his corner, was striking. Here’s a small sampling:

Enough, Trump. Stop. Move on https://t.co/RnR93Pzcet — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 6, 2022

DeSantis is an extremely effective conservative governor who has had real policy wins and real cultural wins. Trump isn’t going to be able to take this one down with a dumb nickname. He better have more than that up his sleeve. https://t.co/dOpugSGEBP — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 6, 2022

Trump’s attacks on DeSantis are going to have a boomerang effect. Almost all Trump supporters are big fans of the Florida governor and agree with his policies and approach in running Florida. This comes just 3 days before an election and reflects poorly on the former president. https://t.co/hXOWtjpG3Q — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 6, 2022

When Desantis wins huge on Tuesday, it will be despite Trump — not because of him, as Trump will try to claim. Despite his instinctive, childish pettiness, he’s doing Ron quite a favor. #FLGov is about Ron, not Donald. Let’s see how that goes. https://t.co/yYkBKTIHWo — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 6, 2022

I’ll just say this: Trump better tread really freaking lightly. He’s not going to be able to name call and minimize Ron DeSantis in a primary contest. RDS hasn’t antagonized Trump. And conservatives love RDS’s record, and they’re not going to tolerate the 2016-style bullying. — ⚜️ Ellen Carmichael ⚜️ (@ellencarmichael) November 6, 2022

There was no good reason for Trump to attack DeSantis last night. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 6, 2022

Trump hits DeSantis days before the election for the offense of being a rising star and refusing to bend a knee https://t.co/1X0M2oBXXr — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) November 6, 2022

Trump going after DeSantis is decidedly NOT a good look. — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (Shadow-Banned?) (@Storm4Congress) November 6, 2022

So is part of the Donald Trump master plan to divide the Republican Party on the eve of a very important election?

Name calling Ron DeSantis is an absolutely pathetic move.🙄 — Keith Malinak AtTheMicShow.com (@KeithMalinak) November 6, 2022

